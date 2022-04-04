Fairfax County Public Schools students won 50 Gold Key awards in the 2022 Regional Scholastic Writing Awards competition. In all, 226 Gold Key, Silver Key and honorable-mention awards were earned by FCPS students.
Thanisha Chowdury, a student at Thomas Jefferson High School for Science &Technology, was named an American Voices Nominee for her flash fiction, “Heavenbound,” and Trini Rogando, also a student at Thomas Jefferson, was named an American Voices Nominee for her personal essay and memoir, “The Effect of First Loves on Religious Decay.”
The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, presented by the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers, is the largest, longest-running recognition program of its kind in the nation. Writing categories include critical essay, dramatic script, flash fiction, humor, journalism, novel writing, personal essay and memoir, poetry, science fiction and fantasy, short story, and writing portfolio.
Students from the Sun Gazette coverage area who received top awards included:
• From Langley High School: Jenna Cai, Gold Key for “Four Glimpses of Grandpa” (Poetry); Tracy Gong, Gold Key for “Username: Crunchy Rabbit” (Short Story); Peyton Walcott, Gold Key for “The Killer Whale: An Economic Solution to Single-Use Plastics” (Critical Essay). • From Luther Jackson Middle School: Joonwon Lee, Gold Key for “The Scarce Water: Innovative Ways to Quench” (Critical Essay).
• From McLean High School: Marley Derienzo, Gold Key for “Ongoing Plans” (Flash Fiction); Minsong Ha, Gold Key for “Kyrie Irving on the Courts of Basketball and the Internet” (Critical Essay); Youngjae Kim, Gold Key for “Russia’s 2014 Conquest of Crimea: A Canary in a Coal Mine or the End of an Era?” (Critical Essay); Jennifer Li, Gold Key for “Face” (Flash Fiction); Jennifer Li, Gold Key for “ABC” (Personal Essay & Memoir); Zhiyi Li, Gold Key for “An Invisible Message: Behind Cultural Media Censorship and Democratization” (Critical Essay); Ellen Pan, Gold Key for “Forget Me, Forget Me Not” (Short Story); Olivia Zhang, Gold Key) for “The Grief Exam” (Personal Essay & Memoir); Aileen Zhao, Gold Key for “The Genesis” (Poetry); Aileen Zhao, Gold Key for “Eden: A Game About Choices” (Short Story); Jiayin Zou, Gold Key for “Calm Down” (Personal Essay & Memoir).
• From Oakton High School: Eric Chen, Gold Key for “Ending Modern Slavery by Targeting Enabling Environments and Treating the Vulnerabilities in Victims” (Critical Essay); Chloe Lee, Gold Key for “Hope to Restart” (Poetry).
• From Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology: Arya Adake, Gold Key for “By Women, For “Women” (Poetry); Thanisha Chowdhury, Gold Key and American Voices Nominee for “Heavenbound” (Flash Fiction); Thanisha Chowdhury, Gold Key for “Least Common Factor” (Flash Fiction); Thanisha Chowdhury, Gold Key for “ Noah” (Science Fiction & Fantasy); Grace Guan, Gold Key for “ Bean Sprouts” (Personal Essay & Memoir);Richa Gupta, Gold Key for “All Good Things Come to an End” (Personal Essay & Memoir); Riva Jain, Gold Key for “Lost and Found” (Dramatic Script); Hannah Liu, Gold Key for “telescope of time” (Poetry); Jessica May, Gold Key for “The All-Encompassing Guide to Being A Couple At School” (Humor); Spencer Miller, Gold Key for “Senior Research Project, Science Fiction & Fantasy; Archana Parameswaran, Gold Key for “Happy New Year” (Personal Essay & Memoir); Kiari Quevedo, Gold Key for “Who We Could Be” (Poetry); Trini Rogando, Gold Key for “a conversation over a dissected frog / burdened by the crucifix on the classroom wall” (Poetry); Trini Rogando, Gold Key for “First-Gen Poet as Percussion Rehearsal” (Poetry); Trini Rogando, Gold Key for “Listen” (Writing Portfolio); Trini Rogando, Gold Key and American Voices Nominee for “The Effect of First Loves on Religious Decay”; Trini Rogando, Gold Key for “Basic Biology” (Writing Portfolio); Trini Rogando, Gold Key for “Holy Haibun in Las Vegas” (Poetry); Trini Rogando, Gold Key for “Ghazal for “a Love Confession” (Poetry); Trini Rogando, Gold Key for “oscar wilde spoke of aestheticism” (Poetry); Lillian Sun, Gold Key for “Purple Corn” (Personal Essay & Memoir); Lillian Sun, Gold Key for “Public Libraries Are Underfunded, and It’s Time to Change That” (Critical Essay); Eli Tillemann, Gold Key for “Under Aristophanes’ Rock: My Journey” (Humor); and Jessica Wang, Gold Key for “In the Daisy Fields” (Poetry).
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.