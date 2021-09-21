[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Sixty-six Fairfax County Public Schools students earned the Advanced Placement (AP) Capstone Diploma and an additional 23 earned the AP Seminar and Research Certificate during the 2020-21 school year.
The AP Capstone diploma program is a two-year effort that works to develop students’ critical-thinking, academic-research, collaboration, presentation and time-management skills.
In the Sun Gazette coverage area, James Madison High School students Maren Astell, Benham Cobb, Srija Gopvaram, Naomi Kramer, Emily Rothrock, Aidan Shannon, Divya Somashekhar and Courtney Swan earned the diploma, as did Oakton High School students Maral Batbaatar, Sydney Chen, Sahithi Jammalamadaka, Andrew Jones, Sameeha Khan, Andrew Kimble, Aibgail Kraden, Ava Liberace, Chloe Nyhart, Sara Razavi, Sydney Rico, Daniel Sheifer, Akshitha Verumu and Kylie Wilson.
Madison students earning the seminar-research certificate included Louize Bingi, Haley Grage, Elizabeth Kim, Emily Lowe, Brianna Mathis, Vera Nguyen and Nataly Pastor. Oakton High School students Jacqueline Capalbo and Emily Fugh also earned the certificate.
