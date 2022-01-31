The 2022 Regional Scholastic Art Awards program has awarded Fairfax County Public Schools students in grades 7-12 a total of 497 awards for outstanding artwork, including 160 Gold Key awards, 160 Silver Key awards and 177 honorable-mention awards.
Artworks were submitted and judged in categories including drawing, painting, printmaking, photography, ceramics, sculpture, digital art, design, architecture, jewelry, fashion, film and animation, mixed-media and portfolios.
Students from the Sun Gazette coverage area winning Gold Key awards included Zara Adams, Langley High School; Campbell Al-Khafaji, McLean High School; Jessica Bae, James Madison High School; Sophia Ball, Oakton High School; Pengrui Chen, Langley High School; Victoria Chen, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology; Anna Cheng, Oakton High School; Grace Choi, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology; Nic Crews, James Madison High School; Elisabeth Eick, McLean High School; Keya Gandhi, Oakton High School; Zoe Gordiyenko, Oakton High School; Bella Gustafson, James Madison High School.
Also, Jisoo Hwang, McLean High School; Caila Kooc, Oakton High School; Seorin Kwak, Longfellow Middle School; Cherry Lee, McLean High School; Julia Lee, Thoreau Middle School; Olivia Lee, James Madison High School; Elina Lu, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology (also American Visions Award nominee); Amerina Miller, Oakton High School; Maria Molchanova, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology; Sarah Naidick, Oakton High School; Chloe Nie, McLean High School; Ashley Osganian, Langley High School; Zoey Pagotto, McLean High School.
Also, Jackie Palmer, McLean High School; Mulan Pan, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology; Phoebe Pan, Langley High School; Cindy Peng, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology; Cyrus Rivers, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology; Noah Sandrowitz, James Madison High School; Zejia Song, Langley High School; Stevan Van Biljon, McLean High School; Alison Wan, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology; Sanne Wu, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology; Chloe Xie, Cooper Middle School; and Angela Yang, McLean High School.
The Gold Key and Silver Key artworks will be displayed at Northern Virginia Community College’s Ernst Community Cultural Center in Annandale from Feb. 11 to March 24, with an awards ceremony on Feb. 23.
Gold Key works will move on to regional competition.
The Scholastic Art Awards program, presented by the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers, is the largest, longest-running recognition program of its kind in the U.S. Established in 1923, the awards have recognized teens who have become some of our nation’s most celebrated artists, including Richard Avedon, Robert Indiana, Phillip Pearlstein, and Andy Warhol.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.