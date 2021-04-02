[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Original works of art and writing by students from Fairfax County Public Schools earned 27 national medals in the Scholastic Art and Writing Awards program.
First-place winners from the Sun Gazette coverage area included Sara Bowers of McLean High School; Thanisha Chowdhury of Thomas Jefferson High School for Science & Technology; Arin Kang of McLean High School; Michelle Lin (two awards) of Thomas Jefferson; Lyat Melese (also American Voices Medal) of Thomas Jefferson; Ellen Pan of McLean High School; and Alison Wan (two awards) of Thomas Jefferson.
The Scholastic Art and Writing Awards, presented by the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers, is the largest, longest-running recognition program of its kind in the United States.
Established in 1923, the awards have recognized students who have become some of our nation’s most celebrated artists and writers, including Richard Avedon, Robert Indiana, Steven King, and Andy Warhol. Visual arts categories include architecture, art portfolio, ceramics and glass, comic art, design, digital art, drawing, editorial cartoon, fashion, film and animation, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, and video game design. Writing categories include critical essay, dramatic script, flash fiction, journalism, humor, novel writing, personal essay and memoir, poetry, science fiction and fantasy, short story, and writing portfolio.
More than 300,000 students participate in the program across the country. For information, see the Website at https://www.artandwriting.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.