It may be a seasonable blip or the portent of something more significant, but 7,000 fewer Fairfax County residents were recorded as having jobs in August compared to a month before.
As a result, the county’s jobless rate ticked up two-tenths of a percentage point, part of a general, if modest, increase in unemployment rates across Northern Virginia during the month – even as those rates remain well below those of a year before.
With 605,269 people employed in the civilian workforce and 16,530 looking for jobs, Fairfax’s unemployment rate stood at 2.7 percent in August, according to figures reported Sept. 28 by the Virginia Employment Commission.
While down from 3.6 percent a year ago, August’s figure is up from 2.5 percent in July.
Other Northern Virginia localities followed the same trajectory. Month-over-month unemployment rates rose from 2.1 percent to 2.2 percent in Arlington; from 2.2 percent to 2.3 percent in Falls Church; from 2.4 percent to 2.5 percent in Alexandria; from 2.4 percent to 2.6 percent in Loudoun County; and from 2.8 percent to 3 percent in Prince William County.
For Northern Virginia as a whole, the August jobless rate of 2.7 percent (up from 2.5 percent in July) represented just under 1.6 million employed in the civilian workforce and just under 45,000 seeking jobs.
Statewide, the jobless rate of 3.2 percent in August was up from 2.9 percent a month before. Nationally, the jobless rate of 3.8 percent was unchanged from a month before. Both were down from a year ago.
Among Virginia’s 133 cities and counties, Arlington stood atop the jobs picture with the lowest unemployment rate in the commonwealth, followed by Madison County and Falls Church (2.3%) and Highland County (2.4%). The highest rates were found in the cities of Petersburg (7.9%), Emporia (6.1%) and Hopewell (5.8%) and Sussex County (5.5%).
