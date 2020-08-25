The Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department and Loudoun County Fire and Rescue on Aug. 20 at 9:04 p.m. dispatched units to a house fire in the 10200 block of Forest Lake Drive in Great Falls.
Because of limited fire hydrants in the area, officials added a tanker task force to the response.
Arriving units saw significant fire coming from the attached garage of the two-story, single-family home. Crews quickly extinguished the fire in the garage. Simultaneously, firefighters also pulled an attack line (fire hose) to the structure’s interior to keep the fire from entering the home. Crews extinguished the blaze quickly, with only minor fire extension into the home. There were no reported civilian or firefighter injuries, officials said.
Two occupants were home at the time of the fire. A homeowner smelled smoke and, upon further investigation, she observed smoke coming from the interior garage door.
The homeowner alerted the other occupant and then both evacuated the house and called 911. Smoke alarms did not activate because of the fire’s location.
Fire investigators determined that the blaze started in the attached garage, but they could not discern yet the fire’s cause.
The fire displace two occupants of the home, who declined assistance offered by the Red Cross. The fire caused an estimated $105,450 worth of damage.
