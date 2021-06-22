Flag-retirement ceremony focuses on patriotism in Great Falls

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Members of the Children of the American Revolution (CAR) held a flag-retirement ceremony June 14 at Great Falls Freedom Memorial.
The Fairfax Resolves chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) coordinates this annual event to encourage proper treatment of the flag and provide a leadership opportunity for the CAR in the community. The retired flags had been displayed by residents of Great Falls or surrounding areas.
Led by Chief Frank Smith of the Great Falls Volunteer Fire Department, several members of Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department Station 12 in Great Falls assisted with retiring the unusable flags.
Also attending and participating in the event were members of the Fairfax Resolves Chapter of SAR; American Legion Post 2001; Cameron Parish, Fairfax County and Providence Chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR); and members of the community.
During the ceremony, Sara Cox, state president of the Virginia Society CAR, presented a new U.S. flag to Andrea Spira, branch manager for Great Falls Library, in appreciation for the library’s service as a collection point for worn flags throughout the year. Worn American flags of any size may be left at the library year-round for this annual event.
CAR promotes patriotism and American heritage among young people and in the community. For information about the group, see the Website at www.nscar.org. To learn more about the Fairfax Resolves chapter of SAR, go to www.fairfaxresolvessar.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.