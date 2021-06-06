[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Children of the American Revolution, supported by the Sons of the American Revolution (Fairfax Resolves Chapter), will hold a flag-retirement ceremony on Flag Day, June 14, at 6 p.m. at the Great Falls Freedom Memorial.
The memorial is located next to Great Falls Library at 9830 Georgetown Pike.
Organizers welcome the public to attend the ceremony. Those who wish to dispose of well-worn flags can bring them to the ceremony in person or drop them off at the library. In either case, those who let the chapter members know they have done so and will receive a with a flag-retirement certificate.
Presentation of flag certificates to people or groups that properly display the national colors, or to those who properly dispose of worn flags, result in points on the chapter’s Americanism report.
