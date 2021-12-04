[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
For the second year in a row, Flint Hill Elementary School has been named a “Purple Star School” for its support of military families.
The annual recognition is presented by the Virginia Department of Education and Virginia Council on Educational Opportunity for Military Children.
Eleven Fairfax County Public Schools received the designation this year.
To qualify, schools must meet several criteria establishing their commitment to meeting the needs of students in military families.
The recognition program was established in 2019.
