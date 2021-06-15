[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
For perhaps the first time since March 13, 2020, the entire Flint Hill School Class of 2021 was in the same room together at their June 11 graduation, where they received recognition and had their voices heard.
Headmaster John Thomas highlighted all 136 graduates’ academic and individual achievements. Some of the Huskies were Eagle Scouts, some won national awards and others were entrepreneurs, he noted.
Co-salutatorian Lily Min took the stage and acknowledged that in the eyes of many, senior year was a disappointment. While the class may not have gotten the traditional “final year of the high-school experience,” she reassured them that the years eventually all would blend together and it was up to them to decide how to remember their time at Flint Hill.
“Let’s savor the good high-school memories we do have,” Min said. “I hope we don’t just feel sorrow but appreciate what was good. But don’t just remember these good moments and feelings, cling to them, because eventually they might disappear.”
Co-salutatorian Kayla Moxley urged the Class of 2021 members not to lose what they have learned in this past, trying year. Moxley hoped that the Huskies could re-enter a “back-to-normal world” with a goal of change on their minds, and hoped the class would strive to better those around them.
“I know it’s easy to get the feeling that it’s all wasted time, but it’s only truly wasted if we don’t learn from our experiences and try to go back to normal, rather than moving forward to positive change,” Moxley said.
Co-valedictorian Kyle Frank acknowledged the grit and determination the class demonstrated and said they all grew as people because of that.
“We’ve endured everything from a worldwide pandemic, social and political unrest, and yes, even a brood of cicadas,” Frank said.
Co-valedictorian Viraj Samant said his classmates had endured hardships like no other class, and he knew they would take what they learned from this time and make the world a better place.
“Having been isolated mentally and emotionally for over a year now, with no real sense of normalcy or social outlets for stress, our class has endured and persevered to get to this day,” Samant said.
“Often, probably, we doubted our ability to overcome adversity and surpass failure. I’m confident, however, that after this year, all of us will be able to use what we’ve learned during our time at Flint Hill to excel in the future.”
Moments before the diplomas were handed out, the graduates heard from Flint Hill Class of 2000 alumnus Brian Aspinwall, who works in the California entertainment industry and is employed by HBO MAX.
Aspinwall said while at Flint Hill he had convinced everyone around him, including himself, that he needed to go into science post-high school because that was what he was good at. It was not until he graduated from George Washington University that he realized he was not passionate about science, and decided to make a career change.
Aspinwall urged students to take chances as they move forward in life and not be afraid to completely change their course trajectory.
“Never let others dictate what you should do with your life,” he said. “Focus on what moves you. Don’t be afraid to take chances on yourself. Give yourself the space to dream and to figure it out.”
