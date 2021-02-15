Vienna police officers responded Feb. 9 at 9:23 p.m. to the report of an alarm at CVS, 264 Cedar Lane, S.E. The alarm company told police someone could be seen inside the store on the surveillance cameras.
When officers searched the store, they did not find anyone inside and nothing appeared suspicious. From the surveillance video, it appeared that the last employee closed and secured the store without realizing there was a customer inside, police said.
The customer, who was observed on the camera, approached the register to make a purchase, realized there were no employees in the store, left the items intended for purchase and left the store, police said.
