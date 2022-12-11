Fort Belvoir kicked off the Christmas season with the installation’s annual tree-lighting on Dec. 3.
The tree-lighting was part of Winterfest, at which hundreds of families enjoyed activities such as face painting, a gingerbread house contest, bouncy houses, food trucks and photos with Santa.
After sunset, the crowd gathered around the Christmas tree outside of Garrison Headquarters to witness the tree-lighting ceremony.
The Catholic Children’s Choir performed Christmas carols before Belvoir’s commander, Col. Joseph V. Messina, shared some words.
“Christmas is a season full of wonderful traditions…the tree-lighting takes on many different meanings depending on one’s beliefs and practices, yet a fundamental symbol remains unchanged. As the darkness grows longer in the winter, light gives us hope. I know there is a special feeling we all share when we flip that switch tonight,” Messina said.
“It’s as if each one of us is sending out a star of hope and love…our hope is for peace on earth and goodwill for all people of all nations,” he added.
The crowd chanted a countdown before the guests of honor, Santa and Mrs. Claus, flipped the switch to light the tree, officially commencing the holiday season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.