[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Great Falls Citizens Association (GFCA) will discuss the transportation project at Route 7 and Towlston Road at a town-hall meeting on March 31 at 7 p.m., which will be conducted virtually on Zoom.
Sponsored by the GFCA’s Transportation Committee, the meeting will feature presentations and discussions about the design plan for the intersection, with particular focus on safety and the traffic impact of Toll Brothers’ Arden development.
This event will enable residents to offer views on area transportation plans and improvements, as well as to provide a community forum to express opinions on various aspects of transportation in the area, especially concerning Route 7.
Representatives from the Virginia Department of Transportation, Shirley Contracting Co. and several nearby homeowner associations have registered to attend the event.
Space will be limited, so organizers are asking local residents to register in advance at www.gfca.org to attend the meeting and indicate whether they wish to address the gathering by clicking “I wish to speak at this meeting.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.