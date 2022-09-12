A “virtual” town-hall meeting on Sept. 19 at 7 p.m. will inform local residents about regulations Fairfax County is considering to protect dark skies around the Turner Farm Park Observatory in Great Falls.
Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville), the Great Falls Citizens Association (GFCA) and county staff will provide information about, and take feedback on, the existing outdoor-lighting regulations and potential changes that could affect properties located within a half-mile of the observatory.
This meeting is a follow-up to one held by GFCA on March 24. To register or for more information,see the Website at https://www.gfca.org.
More information about the potential zoning-ordinance changes may be found on the “Outdoor Lighting around Turner Farm Park Observatory” tab at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/planning-development/zoning-ordinance/amendments.
This meeting is follow-up to the one held by GFCA on March 24.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.