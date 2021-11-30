[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The “On Deck with Mercury” series featuring Vienna Town Manager Mercury Payton continues on Tuesday, Dec. 14 at 6 p.m. at Patrick Henry Library.
The forum will focus on ways to connect with Vienna leaders, and will feature Town Clerk Melanie Clark and Town Attorney Steve Briglia.
The community is invited; the event will be taped for later broadcast.
