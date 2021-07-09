[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Inch by inch – actually, acre by acre – the holdings of the Fairfax County Park Authority continue to expand.
A donation of nearly six acres from the George Mason University Foundation has grown the total acreage maintained by the Park Authority to 23,625 acres – the equivalent of 37 square miles of the 399-square-mile county.
On June 21, the foundation deeded 5.6 acres of vacant land in the Lee Supervisory District to the Park Authority. This land, which is sandwiched by Park Authority acreage, will be an addition to Backlick Stream Valley Park.
