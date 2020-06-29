The Fairfax County Tree Commission is seeking nominations for its 2020 “Friends of Trees” awards, with a deadline of July 16.
Awards are presented in variety of areas:
• Preservation: Projects or programs for land or easement donations, or appropriate tree care.
• Education: Projects or programs that create publications, interpretive trail development, tree marking with identification tags, or presentations to the public about preservation, protection or tree planting.
• Planting: projects or programs that conduct seedling plantings, riparian-restoration plantings or heritage-species plantings.
• Maintenance: innovative tree-care projects or programs without traditional funding sources.
For information, see the Website at https://www.fairfaxcounty.gov/publicworks/tree-commission/friends-trees-awards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.