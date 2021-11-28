Fund-raiser supports Second Story's social-safety-net efforts

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Second Story, a McLean-based nonprofit in late October held its second Beacon of Hope online fund-raiser.
Hundreds of people joined together virtually to hear from CEO Judith Dittman and members of the community as well as stories from youth who have experienced homelessness or other crises and are writing their second stories.
“It was a meaningful time recalling how Second Story has supported youth and families during this challenging season as well as sharing vision for the future and how the community can be part of their life-changing work,” officials with the social-safety-net organization said.
(For information and to watch the event, see the Website at www.second-story.org.)
Founded as Juvenile Assistance of McLean in 1972, the organization served young people for more than four decades as Alternative House.
“Our programs grew and changed over the years as we adapted to meet the needs of the young people in our programs,” officials said. “Eventually our name didn’t feel like it fit us anymore, so we decided to refresh. In 2017, we changed it to Second Story.”
