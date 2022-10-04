Fund-raising ornaments to look at beauty of Great Falls

The Great Falls Citizens Association and The Arts of Great Falls have teamed up to offer signature ornaments of Great Falls as a fund-raiser.
The first ornament, in what organizers plan to be an annual series that highlights the community’s unique features, depicts “Great Falls of the Potomac,” a watercolor painting by local artist Begoña Morton.
Printed on wood, the ornament comes in two styles: a cutout design (4.4 inches wide) and an oval design (3.5 inches wide).
The ornaments will be available at The Artists’ Atelier for $20 each (cash or check only) beginning Oct. 7 at the 1st Friday Art Walk from 6 to 8 p.m. Thereafter, ornaments may be purchased at The Artists’ Atelier’s weekly open-studio hours on Wednesdays from noon to 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Ornaments also will be sold during the Great Falls Studios Art Tour (Oct. 21-23) and the Great Falls Studios Holiday Fest at The Artists’ Atelier (Dec. 3-4). The Atelier is located at 756 Walker Road in the Great Falls Village Center, near the Old Brogue.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
