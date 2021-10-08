[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Northern Virginia Transportation Commission will be asking the Commonwealth Transportation Board to approve four projects aimed at increasing mass-transit options in the Interstate 66 corridor.
The projected combined cost is $5.75 million, with funding coming from toll revenue on I-66 inside the Beltway.
Local jurisdictions and transit agencies proposed 14 projects totaling $36.8 million for consideration. Those that made the cut were:
• An $85,000 project that will provide stipends of $200 per month for eligible vanpools from the outer suburbs into Arlington and the District of Columbia, to help offset parking costs.
• A $5,110,800 project for the purchase of six new buses that will provide new services from Reston to Crystal City.
• A $154,500 project that will further subsidize travel on buses from Reston to Crystal City. The fare would drop from $7.25 to $4.50 under the proposal.
An additional $400,000 is slated for program administration and oversight.
Northern Virginia Transportation Commission officials plan to issue a call for proposals for the next round of funding in the “Commuter Choice on the I-66 Corridor” effort in November, with a final decision made in June 2022.
For information, see the Website at www.novatransit.org.
