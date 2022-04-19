Gala with 'Great Gatsby' theme supports social-safety-net agency

The Women’s Club of Great Falls’ Philanthropy Group on April 10 presented SafeSpot CEO Heather O’Malley with a $53,000 check, based on funds raised from the March 12 Great Gatsby Gala at Trump National Golf Course in Potomac Falls.
Funds from the inaugural gala were the largest amount ever raised by the philanthropy group, whose members were pleased to present the check to SafeSpot in April, which is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, club leaders said.
The 170 members and guests of the club brought “Great Gatsby” spirit in their Roaring ’20s attire to the gala. The upscale evening included champagne cocktails, gourmet dining, piano and professional-dancer entertainment, silent and live auctions with unique high-end offerings, and “late-night bites” for those who wanted to kick up their heels until midnight.
The event benefited SafeSpot Children’s Advocacy Center for severely abused children in Fairfax County. Its experts provide essential services to children so they can move toward healing with resilience and stability.
In the past year, child-abuse cases have significantly increased, club leaders said. With expert intervention, prosecution and treatment, SafeSpot provides no-cost services to child victims and their non-offending family members, providing the opportunity for a brighter future for the most vulnerable. For more information or to donate, visit www.SafeSpotFairfax.org.
The Women’s Club of Great Falls has over 270 members. The club’s mission is to foster friendships and a sense of community among its members through social, philanthropic, cultural and civic activities.
The club’s Philanthropy Group has 21 members, which grew 200 percent in the last two years, said June Kelly, the club’s vice president of philanthropy.
“We hold several fund-raisers a year to support local charities with the greatest need for additional funds,” she said. “This year, we provided fund-raisers for Artemis House, Friends of Riverbend Park’s children’s programs and the SafeSpot Children’s Advocacy Center.”
SafeSpot CEO O’Malley said funds generated from the gala will have a substantial effect on those children.
“SafeSpot does not charge for any of its services,” said SafeSpot board member Bootsie Humenansky. “We depend on the support of the community. Donations like this make a huge impact.”
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
