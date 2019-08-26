The Ayr Hill Garden Club will host its Gardening With Kids Fall Harvest on Sunday, Sept. 1 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Freeman Store and Museum, 131 Church St., N.E., in Vienna.
Youth ages 7 to 14 can participate in the event, which includes a picnic of harvested vegetables as well as a craft project using natural dyes from the garden.
The event is free; attendees should register at monica.anschel@hotmail.com.
