“Unique and Spontaneous Designs” will be the featured program at the next meeting of the Five Hills Garden Club, to be held on Tuesday, Jan. 21 at Vienna Presbyterian Church, 124 Park St., N.E.
The featured speaker is Jeanne Ha, cofounder of D.C. Metro Flower School and co-owner of Park Florist.
The community is invited; a silent auction featuring Ha’s designs will follow the program.
