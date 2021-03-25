[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Vienna Town Council members voted unanimously March 22 to spend $40,012 for Washington Gas to relocate a gas line at the former Faith Baptist Church property at 301 Center St., S.
The line relocation will allow for permanent heating to be provided at the former church, which the town purchased last year and is using now as the Vienna Police Department’s temporary headquarters.
The line relocation stemmed from an unexpected site condition and is necessary for demolition work to continue at the site of the former police station at 215 Center St., S. The contractor, Hoar Construction, cannot resume work until the gas line is relocated, so the Council approved an emergency sole-source waiver for that work to occur.
The new police headquarters is being built on the former station’s site and an adjacent residential property at 114 Locust St., S.W., which the town bought from Faith Baptist Church in 2012. The gas-line easement never was recorded when the church bought the house in 1958, and the easement was not featured in the title report when the town purchased the site, officials said.
The town will finance the emergency line relocation from the police station project’s contingency fund, and officials do not expect the expense to increase the project’s overall cost.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.