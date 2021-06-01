[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
A 24-year-old Maryland man died May 29 following a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Georgetown Pike and Old Dominion Drive in Great Falls, Fairfax County police said.
Detectives from the department’s Crash Reconstruction Unit preliminarily have determined that Salvadro Alvarez Perez was the driver and lone occupant of a 2021 Toyota Corolla traveling east on Georgetown Pike at 10:53 p.m. when the car left the roadway and hit a fence and mailbox before flipping over.
Authorities pronounced Perez dead at the scene. Detectives think alcohol may have been a factor in the crash, and are investigating whether speed also played a role.
Police ask anyone who has information about this crash is to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at (703) 280-0543. Tips also can be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by calling (866) 411-TIPS (866-411-8477) or by texting “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.
