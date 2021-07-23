[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Virginia Department of Transportation this coming week will conduct daytime flagging to direct drivers on Georgetown Pike (Route 193) between Swinks Mill Road and Interstate 495 (the Capital Beltway) in McLean during the installation of a stormwater pipe at the road’s intersection with Saigon Road.
VDOT will allow one lane of alternating traffic in each direction, weather permitting, from July 26 through 28 between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. each day Drivers should expect delays, and VDOT officials advise them to use alternate routes during the pipe installation. During the flagging operations, drivers still will be able to turn onto and from Saigon Road and other side streets along Georgetown Pike, officials said.
