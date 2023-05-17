George Mason University men’s and women’s swimming and diving coach Peter Ward has announced his retirement after starting the program 25 years ago.
Hired in fall 1998, Ward built a Division I program and led the men’s and women’s teams to several team titles in two different conferences.
“What I am most proud of is the great things we were able to accomplish as a program and the amazing people who have been a part of it,” Ward said. “We were able to do more with less through commitment, hard work and trust that are to this day, the core values of both the athletes and the coaches.”
Ward has coached 34 All-American athletes, 103 Colonial Athletic Association champions, 28 Atlantic 10 champions, 18 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference champions, 15 Olympic Trial qualifiers and two SEC title winners in his career.
Nena Rogers, GMU's interim athletic director, said Ward was a pioneer.
"During his time at Mason, he developed hundreds of student-athletes who proudly represented Mason – earning regional, conference and national honors," Rogers added. "Coach Ward is a staple to the Northern Virginia area community. He hosted coaching clinics and welcomed participants to compete on our Fairfax campus, elevating and promoting the sport of swim and diving.”
Ward earned four CAA titles with the women’s team between 2002 and 2005 and an Atlantic 10 championship with men in 2020. He was named conference coach of the year six times: for the women’s team in 2002 and 2003 and for the men’s team in 2003, 2005, 2018 and 2020.
During the 2019-20 season, Ward guided the Patriots’ men’s team to the 2020 A-10 championship, the first title in program history.
Ward posted a 103-93 women’s record and a 108-74 men’s record during his time at George Mason. In his collegiate career, he posted a mark of 136-96 on the men’s side and 133-85 on the women’s side.
“It has been a rare opportunity to start a new Division I program from the ground up and then have the privilege to lead it for 25 years,” Ward said. “The athletes and coaches that have been a part of this program are and will always be a huge part of mine and my family’s life."
Ward has coached several All-Americans at George Mason, including Lauren Stinett in 2002, just three years after the program started. In 2006, Tom Koucheravy became his first male All-American and he finished sixth at the 2008 USA Olympic Trials in the 1,500-meter freestyle. From 2009-2012, Ashley Danner earned All-American honors, including runner up finishes in the 100 breast and 200 breast at the 2010 and 2012 NCAA Championships.
A native of Toronto, Ward began his coaching career as an assistant at his alma mater, the University of Arkansas, where he was a four-year letter-winner and team captain.
Ward was also a member of the Canadian National Swimming Team from 1979-88. He placed seventh in the 200-meter butterfly at the 1984 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles and was a silver medalist at the 1987 Pan American Games. He held the Canadian national record in the 200-meter butterfly from 1981-84 and was the Canadian champion in that event in 1981, 1984 and 1986.
At the end of June, current assistant coach James Greenwood will take over as interim head coach for the men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams.
