[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Vienna police detectives are investigating two scam incidents related to a “McAfee Antivirus” e-mail.
The scam usually begins with an e-mail that purports to be from McAfee, informing recipients that they are being charged $300 for “McAfee Total Protection anti-virus software” unless they cancel the order by calling a phone number provided in the message, detectives said.
If recipients call the number provided, they will be greeted by a scammer posing as a McAfee employee who will ask for personal information, including a bank-account number supposedly to verify the account.
After receiving the personal information, the scammer will request a wire transfer of funds, which will be nearly impossible to reverse once it is completed.
The Vienna Police Department provides the following guidelines for spotting and avoiding a “phishing” e-mail:
• Always check the sender’s e-mail. Phishing e-mails may look like they are from a legitimate company. It generally is a phishing scam if the sender’s e-mail address consists of random numbers and letters. If unsure of the message’s legitimacy, research the company’s e-mail.
• Look for spelling and grammatical errors, which phishing e-mails tend to have.
• Phishing e-mails will create a sense of urgency to trick recipients into clicking on a link or opening an attachment. One can inspect the link by hovering the mouse over it without clicking on it and opening only attachments from trusted and verified sources.
• Phishing e-mails may trick recipients by saying that they’ve noticed suspicious activity or log-in attempts; claiming there are account problems or problems with payment information; asking to confirm personal information; attaching fake invoices; providing a link to allow for a payment; threatening arrest; and offering money or free items.
Residents who think they may have fallen victim to a phishing scam should report it by calling the Vienna Police Department’s non-emergency number at (703) 255-6366. Phishing e-mails also may be reported to one’s e-mail provider or via the Federal Trade Commission’s Website at www.ftc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.