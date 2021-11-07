[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Emboldened by success at the ballot box on Nov. 2, the National Republican Congressional Committee is adding new targets – including one in the local area – to try and defeat in 2022.
“In a cycle like this, no Democrat is safe,” said NRCC chairman Tom Emmer. “Voters are rejecting Democrat policies that have caused massive price increases, opened our borders and spurred a nationwide crime wave.”
The 13 new incumbent Democrats on the list bring to 70 the total number of House Democrats the GOP will seek to oust next November. Only a handful of seats have to flip for Republicans to regain control of the lower house of Congress.
Among those added to the list was U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-10th), whose district ordinarily would seem to be safe – but who will have to wait until redistricting of Virginia’s 11 congressional districts to see what the new boundaries will be.
Not wishing to miss the opportunity, Wexton the same day sent out a fund-raising appeal.
“We can’t waste a minute,” she said, asking for donations of $10 to $250. “I need your help early to ramp up my campaign.”
Perhaps in a nod to political reality, Northern Virginia’s two other members of Congress – Democrats Don Beyer in the 8th District and Gerald Connolly in the 11th – are not being targeted by Republicans. But two downstate Virginia Democrats (Rep. Elaine Luria in the 2nd District and Rep. Abigail Spanberger in the 7th) are on the GOP pick-up list.
