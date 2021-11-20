[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Rails-to-Trails Conservancy (RTC), the nation’s largest trail-advocacy group, recently awarded $22,500 in grant funding to four local organizations working to activate and increase access to walking and biking trails within the footprint of the Capital Trails Coalition, the 800-mile regional trail network in development across the Washington region region.
The four grant recipients are Black Women Bike, Friends of Oxon Run Park, Friends of Kenilworth Aquatic Gardens and Gearin’ Up Bicycles. They are among 45 organizations across 15 states and the District of Columbia that have been awarded a combined $308,500 in funding by RTC, focusing on community-led efforts to connect more people with trails in their neighborhoods.
The grants will help local community groups working to inspire and connect diverse neighborhoods to the Capital Trails Coalition’s vision for completing the trail network that links the nation’s capital with Maryland and Virginia. When complete, the network will provide more than 6 million people in the region with safe walking and bicycling access to destinations in their community and the region.
The grant program emphasizes strategic investments that support significant regional and community trail-development goals – often providing funding for projects and programs that can be hard to finance within traditional funding streams.
“At RTC, we believe that trails have the power to transform communities and create joyful, vibrant public spaces that are equitable and inclusive,” said Liz Thorstensen, the organization’s vice president of trail development.
The Capital Trails Coalition is part of RTC’s TrailNation portfolio of trail-network projects. Since 2008, RTC has distributed nearly $2.4 million in trail-development grants.
For a listing of all grant recipients, see the Website at railstotrails.org/grants. For more information on the Capital Trails Coalition, see the Website at railstotrails.org/ctc.
