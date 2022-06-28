The Celebrate Great Falls Foundation will host the Fourth of July Hometown Celebration and Parade on July 4 at two locations in Great Falls.
Morning festivities kick off with the Little Patriots Parade, followed by the Main Parade around the Great Falls Village Centre. After the parade, families can head to the Village Green for food and fun.
These events will occur in Great Falls Village Centre:
• 8-9 a.m: Trail Blazer 5K. • 8 a.m.-2 p.m.: Inova Blood Drive at Great Falls Volunteer Fire Department. • 8:30-9:30 a.m.: Little Patriot Parade. • 10-10:30 a.m.: Main Parade. • 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: Festivities, food and fun.
In the evening, there will be tailgating and fireworks at Turner Farm Park, 925 Springvale Road. The gates will open at 6 p.m. for live music, games and food trucks. The fireworks will begin after dark, or about 9 p.m.
For more information about the event, see the Website at www.celebrategreatfalls.org/4th-of-july.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.