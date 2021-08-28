[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks will be marked by a remembrance ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 11 at 9 a.m. at the Great Falls Freedom Memorial, located adjacent to Great Falls Library.
The ceremony will honor those who sacrificed on that day and in its aftermath.
The event will feature a color guard, patriotic songs, a candle-lighting for each of the 9/11 victims from Great Falls and remarks by retired Lt. Gen. Robert Wood, who was present at the Pentagon during the attack.
The ceremony is open to the public; limited seating will be provided but attendees are encouraged to bring portable chairs. In case of rain, the ceremony will be moved to the library meeting room.
