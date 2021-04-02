[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Bradley and Sheryl Schwartz of Great Falls have been recognized with the Leaders of Distinction Award by the American Friends of Hebrew University (AFHU) for their significant contributions toward construction of a Biosafety Level 3 lab, the first of its kind dedicated to non-governmental research in Israel.
The $1 million gift from the Schwartzes is a major first step toward funding a national laboratory that will enable direct-contact research with the live virus, rather than virus components used in current labs. The projected cost for this lab, to be located at the Hebrew University campus. is $5 million.
Brad and Sheryl Schwartz are longtime supporters of AFHU’s mission on behalf of Hebrew University. They are founders of Blue Canopy, a large data analytics and cybersecurity services firm, which in 2017 was acquired by Jacobs Engineering.
