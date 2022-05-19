Great Falls foundation lauded for patriotic endeavors

The Fairfax Resolves chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) on May 14 recognized the Great Falls Freedom Memorial Foundation for continuous “Exemplary Patriotism in the Display of the Flag of the United States of America.”
The SAR presented Memorial Foundation board members with a certificate of recognition and a new flag for use at the memorial.
The memorial was established in memory of the six Great Falls residents who died on 9/11. The American flag continuously has flown there since 2004.
The foundation since 2010 also has allowed the SAR to use the memorial every June 14 on Flag Day for a proper flag-retirement ceremony.
The burning of the flags is supported by the Great Falls Fire Department and will take place again this June 14. Those with old flags needing disposal can drop them off at Great Falls Library anytime if they cannot attend the June 14 ceremony.
The foundation will host its annual Memorial Day event at the site on May 30. See the Website at gffreedom.org for details. The memorial is located behind Great Falls Public Library, 9830 Georgetown Pike.
The Fairfax Resolves chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) on May 14 recognized the Great Falls Freedom Memorial Foundation for continuous “Exemplary Patriotism in the Display of the Flag of the United States of America.”
The SAR presented Memorial Foundation board members with a certificate of recognition and a new flag for use at the memorial.
The memorial was established in memory of the six Great Falls residents who died on 9/11. The American flag continuously has flown there since 2004.
The foundation since 2010 also has allowed the SAR to use the memorial every June 14 on Flag Day for a proper flag-retirement ceremony.
The burning of the flags is supported by the Great Falls Fire Department and will take place again this June 14. Those with old flags needing disposal can drop them off at Great Falls Library anytime if they cannot attend the June 14 ceremony.
The foundation will host its annual Memorial Day event at the site on May 30. See the Website at gffreedom.org for details. The memorial is located behind Great Falls Public Library, 9830 Georgetown Pike.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.