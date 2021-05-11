[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
To hear his friends tell it, Edward Heberg’s five-year tenure as president of Friends of the Great Falls Freedom Memorial was the yin to the late first president’s yang.
Heberg, 83, a Great Falls resident who died April 19 at Reston Hospital Center, brought an understated, behind-the-scenes, collaborative leadership to the post, which he’d taken at the urging – nay, order – of the memorial’s first president, the hard-charging, authoritative, retired U.S. Marine Col. Peter Hilgartner.
Andy Wilson, who served as president of the friends group immediately after Heberg, said his predecessor was a great mentor and a “committed and dedicated community volunteer.”
“He was just a very gentle leader,” Wilson said. “I relied a lot on him for helping me along the way. He did things without being asked, without seeking attention – from weeding around the memorial before our events to raising and lowering flags at the memorial at the appropriate times.”
Heberg was a model citizen in the community, took leadership roles when necessary and then passed along the torch to the next generation of leaders, Wilson said.
Bruce Ellis Fein, a board member of the friends group, said Heberg masterfully conducted events at the memorial. Heberg had distinguished bearing, forged consensus and was a consummate gentleman, he said.
“He built our audiences to impressive numbers, but it was mostly his competence in getting things done and making sure the traditions carried on,” Ellis Fein said. “He kept the trains moving, kept them on time and kept everyone engaged by staging terrific ceremonies. I regarded him as a real pillar of the community.”
Heberg grew up in Chicago and earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s in history. He and his first wife moved to Maryland where they raised their daughter. After his wife’s death, he married Katharine Heberg and they later moved to Great Falls. They were married nearly 41 years when he died.
A U.S. Navy veteran, Heberg worked for the federal government for 30 years.
After he retired, he and his wife traveled domestically and internationally, and for a period spent winters in southern Florida. Heberg believed in service, supported community organizations and events in Virginia and Florida, and was an active member at St. Thomas à Becket Catholic Church in Reston, his family said.
Heberg enjoyed puns, solving crossword puzzles and regaling friends and family members with new jokes and words. He also was a longtime member of his neighborhood poker group and an avid bridge player.
A lifelong Chicago Cubs fan, Heberg delighted in the Cubs’ 2016 World Series victory, which ended the long-suffering team’s 108-year drought.
He also enjoyed softball, bowling and basketball, and was a junior-varsity basketball referee until the players got too fast for him, his family said.
Heberg was an avid reader, especially of historical and science-fiction works, and liked to listen to classical music while reading, they said.
Heberg was preceded in death by his first wife, parents and brother. In addition to his wife Katharine Heberg and daughter Clare Heberg, he is survived by a nephew, niece, sister-in-law, cousins and many other relatives.
The family will hold a memorial service at a later date after officials relax COVID-19 restrictions. The family suggests that donations in his memory be made to the Salvation Army and Children’s National Hospital Foundation.
As was the case last year, the friends group will not have its usual Memorial Day event at the Freedom Memorial. However, Wilson on May 31 at 11 a.m. will invite people who come to the memorial to offer remembrances or speak about what the holiday means to them.
“It’s very impromptu – and surprisingly meaningful,” Wilson said of the gathering. “What we did last year, you got a lump in your throat at times.”
Organizers at the informal event will raise the U.S. flag during the ceremony and invite the audience to recite the Pledge of Allegiance and sing the National Anthem.
When the group holds its next formal gathering, leaders will pay tribute to Heberg’s service. The organization already has put a plaque honoring Edward and Katharine Heberg on one of four new replacement benches at the memorial. The group also will be installing commemorative bricks at the site and the first one placed will be inscribed with the Hebergs’ names, Wilson said.
