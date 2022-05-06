Great Falls Garden Club bestows grant on student for pollinator garden

The Great Falls Garden Club selected 10-year-old Kashmir Pandolfi of Great Falls as the recipient of its pollinator-grant funding for local youth.
Kashmir was chosen for her desire to create a 49-square-foot pollinator garden at her home this summer. Last year, she started her own pollinator garden club where members learn more about different plants, the cycle of life, nutrients plants need and different planting techniques, like winter sowing.
Dr. Meghan McGinty, a member of the Great Falls Garden Club, will serve as the club’s point-person to field Kashmir’s questions as she prepares, plants and maintains the garden. Dr. McGinty also presented a potted wild beramot to her for planting in the garden to help butterflies.
The grant program is just one of many activities initiated by the garden club as part of its 80th-anniversary celebrations this year.
