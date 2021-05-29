Great Falls Garden Club stalwart lauded at regional level

[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Great Falls Garden Club (GFGC) member Candy Burt has been chosen for the Member Award of Honor for the Central Atlantic Region of State Garden Clubs.
The nomination of the Great Falls resident was made by club members Trish Phillips and Justine Harrison.
Burt “has never been reluctant to step up to a leadership role,” club officials said in announcing the award. “Every year since joining GFGC in 2006, Candy has been involved in a leadership position or participated on a committee. She has led the club’s civic efforts, educational programs, conservation efforts and, on countless occasions, handed out highly valued gardening and horticultural advice to club members.”
In her second year as a Great Falls Garden Club member, Burt accepted the role of vice president, later serving as president.
“She is the ‘go-to’ person when a project needs to be analyzed, initiated, coordinated, organized, staffed and successfully executed,” club officials said. “Her project-management abilities and creativity are legendary.”
For a number of years, Burt chaired the club’s fund-raising committee, and also was a major participant in creation of the Great Falls Library Meadow – a project that turned a 10,000-square-foot stormwater-retention area into a wildlife habitat and Monarch-butterfly waystation. She is a certified Master Gardener who gives many volunteer hours of education and assistance to Fairfax County residents.
For the past three years, Burt has dedicated a portion of her greenhouse to growing more than 2,800 flowers from seed that were subsequently transplanted to a local garden by volunteers under her supervision.
Showcasing a playful side, she dressed up as a sunflower for the 2018 Great Falls Fourth of July Parade and then again for a children’s ikebana class given by the club. For the 2019 community Fourth of July Parade, she was the Magical Garden Fairy.
“Every member of the Great Falls Garden Club, as well as the Great Falls community and Fairfax County, has benefited from Candy’s hard work and leadership, including the 29 years she has been an Adopt-A-Highway volunteer,” club officials said. “No job is too big or complicated for her to build a team and tackle it. Candy’s enthusiasm about gardening, trees, flowers, dirt, fun, engagement and the club is an inspiration.”
