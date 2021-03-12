The Great Falls Citizens Association will host an online public meeting on March 15 from 7 to 9 p.m. to discuss a proposed telecommunications monopole at Wolf Trap Fire Station, 1315 Beulah Road in the Vienna area.
The 114-foot tall monopole with 2-foot lighting pole and its related compound are proposed to be located on the southeast side of the fire station in an open area and would accommodate up to five carriers.
The meeting will feature a presentation by the applicant, followed by a question-and-answer period. Registration is required and can be completed by visiting the association’s events Website at gfca.org/event-4194513. Once registered, attendees will receive an e-mail with the meeting link.
The Fairfax County Planning Commission will hold a May 12 public hearing on the matter and forward a recommendation to the Board of Supervisors, which will hold a June 8 public hearing.
