[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Great Falls Park is a popular destination for sightseers, picnickers, bicyclists, naturalists, families and rock climbers – a little too desirable sometimes, judging from traffic backups around the park.
Great Falls Citizens Association (GFCA) officials are seeking to have the federal government provide $100,000 in permanent, annual funding for U.S. Park Police to control traffic at Old Dominion Drive and Georgetown Pike outside the park’s entrance when park usage is especially heavy.
U.S. Park Police have been controlling traffic at the intersection during peak periods, and sufficient funds remain for that to continue through year’s end. But officials with the National Park Service’s George Washington Memorial Parkway have indicated that more funding will be needed for future traffic-control efforts, GFCA members said in a June 16 letter to U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-10th).
Traffic congestion outside the park routinely occurs on weekends, holidays and fee-free days from March through early November, GFCA leaders said. “The congestion severely limits access to homes, causes gridlock at the intersection of Old Dominion Drive and Georgetown Pike, backing up both roads, and compromises safety in emergency situations for homes and pedestrians in the area,” read the letter, which was signed by GFCA president William Canis.
George Washington Memorial Parkway officials have indicated that they would prefer to use their own employees for traffic control, but under Virginia law, only police officers and people deputized to perform traffic control may do so, GFCA’s letter read.
The association would like to have the Park Police control at the intersection on an ongoing and as-needed basis, and have that role included in the agency’s regular responsibilities, not on the current overtime basis.
GFCA leaders met with Wexton and two of her staff members July 14 and learned, to their dismay, that House of Representatives’ discussions regarding funding for the National Park Service, part of the U.S. Department of the Interior, already had been completed for the fiscal year 2022 funding cycle.
Wexton offered to confer with U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) about having the Senate find funds, said GFCA leaders, who were preparing to send a letter to the senator.
Through a spokesman, Wexton said she would do what she could to help. “I appreciated the members of the Great Falls Citizens Association meeting with me to discuss the challenges they’re facing with traffic and safety surrounding Great Falls Park, and I share their concerns,” Wexton said.
“It’s an issue that I will be working on and look forward to finding a solution that improves the lives of Great Falls residents and the experience of those visiting the park.”
Supervisor John Foust (D-Dranesville) said he appreciated the personal interest Wexton has shown in the matter.
“Because Great Falls Park is a beautiful popular park, congestion at that intersection can get very bad,” Foust said. “The Fairfax County police have been helpful, but they cannot always dedicate the resources that are needed to address the problem.”
George Washington Memorial Parkway officials try to improve the traffic situation at Great Falls Park by using “the four Es”: engineering, enforcement, education and emergency response, said agency spokesman Aaron LaRocca.
On the education front, the agency places variable-message boards in the park’s vicinity to apprise drivers about conditions at the park, LaRocca said. Those messages usually feature pricing information to help speed along transactions at the entry gate, but may be switched over quickly to provide access information once the park’s parking lots are nearing capacity.
When only 20 or so of the park’s 550 parking spaces are left, officials have the U.S. Park Police block entrance to the site at the Old Dominion Drive and Georgetown Pike intersection and ticket illegally parked vehicles along the pike to ensure that emergency-access points remain open, LaRocca said.
The National Park Service this year began offering entrance-fee collection on Recreation.gov, which allows visitors to pay in advance and reduces transaction times. (That service only may be used for daily or annual passes at Great Falls Park; visitors with lifetime or annual national passes may use those to enter the site, but must show the passes to entrance-station attendants.)
National Park Service officials also have begun processing visitors on both sides of the entrance station to speed up entry and reduce traffic backups, LaRocca said.
Park access likely will not be improved anytime soon because of limited federal funding, preservation concerns and the potential for negative environmental impacts, according to GFCA’s letter.
