The Great Falls Citizens Association’s Environment & Parks Committee invites the public to spend an educational and entertaining hour at Riverbend Park on May 22 learning more about the cicadas that have begun to emerge.
For 17 years, the Brood X cicadas have spent their lives underground. As spring comes, they will leave their tree roots and burrow upward, preparing for their brief moment in the sun.
This May and June, the cicadas will emerge by the millions, overwhelming people’s ears and the appetites of predators. Come explore one of the wonders of nature as the group investigates the lives of the periodical cicadas.
Participants will be required to wear a mask and follow social-distancing during the outdoor program, which will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at the park’s nature center, 8814 Jeffery Road in Great Falls.
The program is for people age 4 through adult and costs $7 per person. All participants must pre-register by calling the park at (703) 759-9018 and using the program code 3C4.1X2L. Participants with Fairfax County Parktakes accounts also may register by calling the park at (703) 759-9018.
