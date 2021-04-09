[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
After more than a year in a “virtual” environment, the Great Falls Senior Center is hoping to restart in-person activities within two months.
“We are hoping to meet in person for the June 15 event,” the organization’s board of directors said in an e-mail to members.
Such an event would be held at River Bend Country Club and would be limited to a specific number of fully vaccinated individuals, depending on health conditions at the time.
“We are not planning a speaker for June as we feel there will be some catching-up to do,” noted the missive.
Assuming plans materialize, future options include a musical program, a small bus trip and extra meetings on Zoom to provide for those who cannot join the lunch meetings.
“Our events committee will keep working on programs, but we welcome suggestions and resources from all of our members,” noted the board of directors, comprised of Carol Blackwell, Linda Crowley, Mike Crowley, Diane Drewry, Karen Emami, Mary Jo Fox, Bonnie Mampe, Mimi Mascolo, Carolyn Miller, George Newman and Sondra Taylor.
