After more than a year in a “virtual” environment, the Great Falls Senior Center will be resuming in-person meetings with a luncheon event on June 15 at River Bend Country Club.
“We do not have a planned program, so there will be lots of time to visit and catch up after not seeing each other for so long,” organizers said, encouraging members to brings family and friends to join them.
Participants also are asked to bring a non-perishable food item as part of the center’s “Give Back” initiative.
Participants should be fully vaccinated, and other health precautions will be in place.
For information or to R.S.V.P., call Mary Jo Fox at (571) 236-9664 or e-mail mjwfx1941@gmail.com.
