Great Falls Senior Center to market 10-year anniversary

For the Sun Gazette Great Falls Senior Center on Sept. 20 will celebrate its 10th anniversary at River Bend Club.
The senior center was founded by a task force in November 2012 in response to senior citizens from Great Falls having an interest in an organization that met on a regular schedule, provided opportunities for entertainment and learning, and offered different programs and activities.
Its mission is “to serve, support and enrich the lives of older adults in the Great Falls community.”
“I enjoy the variety of programs GFSC puts on each month – everything from our nation’s space program to historic architecture – and the monthly luncheon provides us with the opportunity to see our old friends and meet new ones,” said member Jeri Drefs.
Throughout its years of operation, the center has hosted a variety of visitors and outings. Artist Ronni Jolles has given a presentation on “Painting with Paper” and Harmony Heritage Singers has performed for the group.
In addition, GFSC members have taken a variety of trips, such as a visit to the National Portrait Gallery, a tour of wineries in Loudoun County and a Cherry Blossom cruise.
In the future, the center plans to continue to offer a variety of speakers and inquire of its participants and community what activities would “stimulate and enrich the lives of its senior citizens,” said Great Falls Senior Center’s president, George Newman.
The 10th-anniversary event will be held at 11 a.m. at the country club, located at 375 Walker Road in Great Falls. Organizers ask attendees to bring a canned good to be donated to Cornerstones.
Registration for the event is required and due by Sept. 16. To register and obtain more information, visit gfseniors.org or call (571) 236-9664.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.