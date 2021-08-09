[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Green Hedges School in Vienna is putting the final touches on preparations for the fall semester, which will include some new academic offerings and health protocols closely resembling ones put in place last year.
Classes at the private school are slated to begin Aug. 31 for students in kindergarten through eighth grade.
Green Hedges officials so far are expecting a fall enrollment of 181 students. That figure is higher than last year’s student population, which also had seen a “significant increase in enrollment,” said spokesman Urmila Oberoi.
The new school year will start off with a Montessori program for 2-year-olds, the first time Green Hedges has offered such a curriculum for that age group.
School officials are not taking any chances with safety, and will be implementing health measures “very similar” to those put in place last year at the height of the pandemic, Oberoi said.
“We know that with proper mitigation measures, we are able to start [classes] in-person and stay in-person with our students and faculty staying healthy,” she said.
Faculty and students will need to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. Officials will require students and staff to maintain social-distancing outdoors when unmasked, maintain 3 feet of space between desks indoors and have students interact only with classmates in their same grade level, Oberoi said.
“One of the most important lessons we learned last year was the importance of everyone in our community doing their part to ensure the safety and health of our faculty and students,” she said. “That, along with our COVID policies and procedures in place, allowed us to stay in-person for the whole school year. We will again rely on our collective responsibility to one another to help ensure another successful, healthy school year.”
Classes will be offered in-person only this year. Green Hedges officials plan to return to the school’s pre-COVID music and band program.
“We are also hoping to recommence our interscholastic middle-school sports program, in collaboration with fellow schools in our league,” Oberoi said.
Located at 415 Windover Ave., N.W., Green Hedges was founded in Arlington in 1942 by Frances Kilmer, daughter of Impressionist painter Frederick Frieseke, and Kenton Kilmer, son of American poet Joyce Kilmer.
The school moved to its Vienna campus in 1955 and now is led by Head of School Jennifer Bohnen. Green Hedges’ core values are achieve distinction, explore opportunities, inspire character and become yourself.
