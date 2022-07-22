Groups team up to spread a little love in Vienna

The Vienna Arts Society has teamed up with Rustic Love to offer heart-decorated yard signs custom-painted by artists. The auction is a fundraiser for both nonprofits. Rustic Love creates wooden heart signs and donates the proceeds to local food insecure families. The auction also supports Vienna Arts Society’s work to promote the arts and contribute to the community. Vienna Arts Society has existed for 53 years and runs art galleries, classes, workshops and other events as the group seeks out opportunities to enrich local communities through the arts. Donations from the group currently are supporting José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen and relief to Ukraine. The fund-raiser is Vienna Art Society’s first since the pandemic shutdown of the Vienna Art Center and many of the group’s other venues. The online auction runs until July 23 at noon. The Vienna Arts Society invites the public to stop by the Vienna Art Center, 243 Church Street, N.W., Suite 100 (in the basement) to view the signs in person. For more information, visit www.32auctions.com/RusticLove-VAS.
[https://sungazette.news provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
