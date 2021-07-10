[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
Fairfax-based Patriot Harley-Davidson recently donated $6,175 to two area veterans charities – AMVETS and Boulder Crest Foundation – through proceeds of the annual Ride of the Patriots event.
As one of the nation’s leading veteran-service organizations for more than 75 years, AMVETS (American Veterans) has a proud history of assisting veterans and sponsoring numerous programs that serve our country and its citizens. Veteran-led Boulder Crest Foundation uses the proven science of Post-traumatic Growth to heal, train, and advocate for combat veterans, first-responders, and their families who have experienced trauma.
The Ride of the Patriots to Rolling to Remember has taken place every Memorial Day weekend for more than 20 years and is the largest police-escorted, open-motorcycle ride to Rolling to Remember.
“Patriot Harley-Davidson is proud to host of the Ride of the Patriots, an annual ride in honor of our veterans, as well as all first-responders and those currently serving our country,” said Kevin Hardy, marketing director of Patriot Harley-Davidson.
