[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The McLean Community Center has announced plans for an indoor-outdoor “Harvest Happenings” festival for children ages 3-8, to be held on Saturday, Sept. 25 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Live entertainment, a petting zoo, crafts and games will be offered.
Admission is free, but registration is required. For information, see the Website at www.mcleancenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.