Fairfax County officials on May 12 will celebrate the renaming and dedication of the former Merrifield Center as the “Sharon Bulova Center for Community Health."
The ceremony will take place at 4:30 p.m. at the center, located at 8221 Willow Oaks Corporate Drive, Fairfax. Officials will gather outside the facility’s emergency-services entrance at the corner of Williams Drive and Pennell Street.
Scheduled speakers for the event include Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeff McKay (D), U.S. Rep. Gerald Connolly (D-11th), Supervisor Dalia Palchik (D-Providence), Fairfax-Falls Church Community Services Board Director Daryl Washington and the guest of honor, former Board of Supervisors Chairman Sharon Bulova (D).
Bulova served first as supervisor in the (former) Annandale and Braddock districts, then won a special election for chairman in February 2009 after Connolly was elected to Congress the previous fall. Bulova served as chairman through 2019, when she retired after 31 years on the board.
The facility-renaming event is intended to honor her “years of leadership, commitment to community and decades of public service,” county officials said.
The renaming event will be televised on Government Channel 1016 (Cox) and Channel 16 (Verizon/Comcast) and will be streamed live at www.fairfaxcounty.gov/cableconsumer/channel-16/stream. The event also will be viewable on Facebook Live at www.facebook.com/fairfaxcounty.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
