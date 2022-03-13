The McLean Community Center Governing Board will hold a community forum to gather input on proposed fiscal 2024 programming on Wednesday, March 23 at 6:30 p.m. at the center.
The public hearing is the first step in planning for the fiscal 2024 budget cycle, which begins July 1, 2023. Comments will be taken related to programming at the center as well as the Alden Theatre and Old Firehouse Center.
To sign up to speak at the hearing, which is requested but not required in order to take part, call the center at (703) 744-9348. Residents also can submit comments by mail, e-mail (holly.novak@fairfaxcounty.gov) or in person up to seven days after the hearing.
For information, call (703) 790-0123 or see the Website at www.mcleancenter.org.
[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
