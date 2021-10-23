[Sun Gazette Newspapers provides content to, but otherwise is unaffiliated with, InsideNoVa or Rappahannock Media LLC.]
The Fairfax County Park Authority will hold a public-comment meeting Oct. 28 at 7 p.m. at Franklin Sherman Elementary school, 6633 Brawner St. in McLean, to gather input on the revised draft master plan for Clemyjontri Park.
The master-planning revision process has been under way for some time, slowed in part by the pandemic. At the Dec. 17, 2020, kickoff meeting, Park Authority staff shared information on the park’s history, the planning process and a preliminary concept for the undeveloped Phase 3 area of the park. The public provided initial comments to guide the master-plan revision process.
At the meeting on Oct. 28, Park Authority staff will present a summary of the draft master-plan revision and take questions and comments. Attendees will have the opportunity to speak for three minutes and may register to speak the night of the meeting.
The Park Authority will accept comments through Monday, Nov. 29. Staff then will consider all comments received in the final draft of the plan, which will be presented to the Park Authority Board for consideration in January 2022.
For more information or to review and comment, call (703) 324-8662, e-mail parkmail@fairfaxcounty.gov or visit www.fairfaxcounty.gov/parks/planning-development/clemyjontri-park-master-plan-revision.
